Local SportsJanuary 13, 2025

Sikeston braces for road tests Against Farmington, St. Mary’s South Side

Sikeston's top-ranked basketball team faces crucial road tests against Farmington and St. Mary's South Side. With a 19-game streak over Farmington and a challenging matchup against standout Zyree Collins, this week is pivotal.

Dennis Marshall
Sikeston fans cheer the Bulldogs earlier this season.
SIKESTON — The top-ranked Sikeston boys basketball team has a pair of road tests this week as it looks to maintain its dominant season. The Bulldogs (10-1, 1-0 SEMO Conference) will travel to Farmington (10-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 14, followed by a trip to St. Mary’s South Side (7-6) on Friday, Jan. 17.

Sikeston, currently averaging 78.7 points per game while holding opponents to 48.1, carries a 19-game winning streak over Farmington into Tuesday’s matchup. The Bulldogs have controlled this series since 2009, though the Knights' strong start this season suggests the rivalry could see its most competitive chapter in years. Farmington boasts wins over Cape Central (6-3, 1-0 SEMO Conference), St. Mary’s South Side, and Potosi (8-2), while averaging 69.6 points per game and giving up 50.0.

Later in the week, Sikeston faces a different kind of challenge when it meets St. Mary’s South Side, a team known for high-level guard play. St. Mary’s is led by Zyree Collins, a standout 6-foot point guard and the younger brother of former Saint Louis University star Yuri Collins. Zyree has already drawn scholarship offers from Lindenwood, Miami (Ohio), Murray State, SEMO, and Saint Louis, while recently visiting sixth-ranked Tennessee.

The only recorded meeting between Sikeston and St. Mary’s dates back to the 2018 postseason, when the Bulldogs earned a 76-50 victory.

With a packed schedule and high-level competition ahead, Sikeston’s week promises to be one of its toughest stretches yet.

