Sikeston fends off Cape Central’s rally for Senior Night victory

SIKESTON — Senior Night nearly turned into a nightmare as Sikeston fought off a furious rally from Cape Central to secure a 68-64 win on Friday, Feb. 21.

The Lady Bulldogs (14-8, 4-2 SEMO) allowed a 21-point cushion to evaporate into just a one-possession game but never lost control against the Lady Tigers (10-13, 4-4), all while potentially playing their final home game of the season at the Field House, with the possibility of hosting another game contingent on a district championship.

“It’s a big win for the seniors,” said Sikeston coach Vaughn Shephard. “Overall, the girls stayed focused and did the right things in order to win. I appreciate all the seniors for everything they’ve done.”

The game’s opening sequence set the stage for what would become a thrilling and tightly contested battle as Cape Central’s Allie Carnes drained a 3-pointer to give the Lady Tigers the early advantage, an indication of the kind of perimeter shooting that would keep Sikeston on its toes throughout the night.

However, the Lady Bulldogs quickly responded, shifting momentum in their favor as Landri Hammontree, a cornerstone of the program over the past four years, knocked down a 3-pointer to give her team its first lead at 7-5.

Recently setting a new career scoring record, Hammontree has been a constant presence for Sikeston — leading with a relentless drive that has defined her role within the program.

And when reflecting on her invaluable contribution, coach Shephard didn’t hold back.

“I thank God for Landri,” he said, a sentiment that echoes the depth of Hammontree’s influence on the team over the years. “We’re going to hate to lose her.”

Both teams show toughness and skill with Brooklynn Moss and Kennedi powering through contact to score, highlighting the physical nature of the opening quarter.

With time winding down, Hammontree’s pinpoint pass found Marlie Crook on a long assist, and Crook finished with poise just before the buzzer to give Sikeston a 15-10 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter was all about Sikeston’s ability to push the lead with a balanced offensive attack. Hammontree, never one to shy away from the big moments, opened the frame with a quick-fire 3-pointer off Sims' assist.

Not content with just one, she soon sank another from the same spot, extending the lead to 21-12, leaving Cape Central with little room to breathe.

Sikeston’s offensive flow was in full motion, with Crook adding an inside bucket — assisted by Hammontree — to give the Lady Bulldogs their first double-digit lead of the night at 25-15 with 5:48 left in the second quarter.

Hammontree, never missing a beat, continued to showcase her range with a step-back 3-pointer that pushed the advantage to 34-16, seemingly putting Sikeston in complete control.

But Cape Central displayed resilience and refused to let the game get out of control, with Abigail Davenport knocking down a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

That shot, one of Davenport’s eight made 3-pointers on the night, sliced the lead to 41-23 at the break.

“[Davenport] a good shooter,” Shephard said. “ coached her a few years ago in AAU. She was a good shooter for me and she was really hot tonight.”

Despite its best efforts to keep the Lady Tigers at arm’s length, Sikeston saw Cape Central narrow the gap in the third quarter. Moss capitalized on a putback with 1:25 remaining, and Davenport’s 3-pointer, followed by another Moss transition score, sliced the margin to 53-45 heading into the final quarter.

The intensity surged in the fourth quarter as Davenport and Jamie Dawson-Ide quickly trimmed the lead to 53-49 with back-to-back scores. But Hammontree and Sims converted in quick succession to extend the lead back to eight points.

Davenport continued her career night with a clutch 3-pointer and, moments later, was fouled on another long-range attempt. Unfazed by the pressure, she calmly converted all three free throws, bringing Cape Central within striking distance at 63-60 with 3:02 on the clock.

Seconds later, Dawson-Ide converted at the charity stripe, bringing the game within one point.

With a chance to steal the game, the Lady Tigers couldn't find a way to capitalize, missing their golden opportunity and the Lady Bulldogs wasted no time making them pay, as Hammontree buried a timely triple off an assist from Sims, pushing the lead to 66-62 with about two minutes remaining.

Sims needs less than a handful of assists to set a new single-season record for Sikeston.

Having already broken her school record for blocks in a season earlier this year, Crook continued to expand her impressive tally, delivering a clutch block with 1:45 left that proved crucial in the game’s final moments.

“Marlie is such a tough player that going to give you 110 percent every night,” Shephard said. “She’s grown mentality and is just such a competitive player. She protected the rim for us tonight. Having a player like that is big for our team.”

But perhaps the biggest moment of all came with just 1:20 remaining when junior Luna Turner, playing a limited role for Sikeston, took a game-changing charge to regain possession for the Lady Bulldogs.

“That was probably the biggest play of the game,” Vaughn said. “We needed that possession. She did a good job of moving her feet and I was super proud of her.”

If Turner’s defensive stand set the stage, then senior Jomerrah Montjoy delivered the dagger, muscling through a foul to make it 68-62 with 40.7 seconds left.

It was a defining moment for Montjoy, arguably the biggest play of her career.

“She works hard for us,” Shephard said. “We were supposed to hold the ball and shoot free throws, but I don’t mind plays like that in that situation because it was an automatic basket for us, and it was a big basket for us.”

Jessica Hickman’s late basket made it a four-point game, but rather than stopping the clock, Cape Central opted not to foul, letting the clock wind down.

“I was very surprised they did not foul,” Shephard said. “I didn’t know what that was about, but I was just glad we came out with the win.”

Hammontree’s 28 points led the charge, Crook dominated inside with 26, and Sims added 10.

“It meant a lot to get this win,” Hammontree said. “It’s a lot of hard work we put in and we almost let that game go, but I’m glad we came out with a win.”

Sikeston closes the regular season on the road, visiting Poplar Bluff (14-10, 3-4 SEMO) on Monday, Feb. 24, and Jackson (19-1, 4-0 SEMO) on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

“It’s going to be tough but we’re on a great win streak right now,” Hammontree said. “If we can continue playing this way then we have a good shot at making a run in districts.”

__SIKESTON 68, CAPE CENTRAL64__

Cape Central 9 14 22 19 — 64

Sikeston 15 26 12 15 — 68

Cape Central (64) — Abigail Davenport 31, Brooklynn Moss 12, Allie Cairns 8, Jamie Dawson-Ide 8, Jessica Hickman 2, Kanidryana Ivy 2, Ahkeelah Venson 1. FG: 21. FT: 12-21. F: 13. (3-pointers: Davenport 8, Cairns 2. Fouled out: None).

Sikeston (68) — Landri Hammontree 28, Marlie Crook 26, Kennedi Sims 10, JoMeerah Montjoy 2, Faith Calvin 2. FG: 28. FT: 7-15. F: 18. (3-pointers: Hammontree 5. Fouled out: Calvin).