Sikeston returns from break with busy week

SIKESTON, Mo. — After a holiday break, the Sikeston girls basketball team faces a crucial test with three games in four days, beginning with a trip to New Madrid County Central on Monday night.

Sikeston hasn’t played since edging Holt 59-58 in the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28, and the break could pose challenges as the team looks to regain its rhythm. Despite any potential rust, The Lady Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 SEMO Conference) enters the week with a history of success against its first two opponents.

Sikeston has won six straight over NMCC (4-6, 2-1 SEMO Conference) dating back to 2020 and seven straight against Scott County Central (6-5, 1-0 Scott-Misssissippi Conference) going back to 2013.

The Lady Bulldogs will host the Bravettes at the Field House on Tuesday.

Thursday’s matchup against Notre Dame (6-4, 1-0 SEMO Conference), however, presents a different challenge. Notre Dame has won 10 consecutive games in the series, with Sikeston’s last victory coming in 2018.

A strong showing this week could help the Lady Bulldogs build momentum heading into the heart of its schedule. Sikeston will rely on consistent defensive effort and key offensive contributions from Landri Hammontree, Kennedi Sims and Marlie Crook as they look to extend the winning streaks over NMCC and Scott County Central while aiming to break their drought against Notre Dame.