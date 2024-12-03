SIKESTON — A determined second-half rally almost carried Sikeston to an improbable comeback, but Webster Groves held on for a 71-70 win in the Class 5 quarterfinals on Saturday at the Field House.

Trailing by as much as 14, the Bulldogs (26-4, 7-0 SEMO) turned up the chaos in the second half, pulling ahead for the first time with under one minute remaining, only for the Statesmen to quickly respond with a go-ahead bucket, sealing another painful quarterfinal loss.

"It’s a tough loss. We knew Webster Groves was a great team. We fell behind in the first half, but our guys did everything they could to battle back. That speaks to their character and work ethic, and I’m so proud of the effort."

Both teams shot 53 percent from the field—Sikeston 31-for-58 and Webster Groves 29-for-55. However, the Statesmen's 3-point shooting was a significant difference as they hit 11 of 23 from beyond the arc, including 8-for-12 in the first half.

The Bulldogs managed just 2-for-14 from beyond the arc and shot 8-for-16 at the free-throw line, leaving points on the board in a tight game.

Webster Groves led 42-31 at halftime, but Sikeston had a few timely moments to keep the game within reach. PJ Farmer came up big in the final minute of the second quarter, grabbing a pair of steals and converting them into layups to cut into the deficit.

Coming out of the locker room, Sikeston charged hard, with Farmer scoring quickly, Artis adding a fast-break bucket, and McCray finishing with an offensive rebound and putback, slicing the deficit to 42-37.

Farmer’s steal and layup quickly cut the deficit even further, but Webster Groves responded decisively, regaining control and pushing the lead back to 58-48 as the third quarter closed.

Farmer led the Bulldogs with 24 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

McCray opened the fourth with a tough finish through contact, then added a finger roll to close the gap to 58-52. A few possessions later, Trace Sadler’s putback and Farmer’s fast-break layup brought Sikeston to within 62-60.

In the second half, the Bulldogs unleashed an unpredictable brand of basketball, forcing turnovers and pushing the pace—returning to their core identity of thriving off steals and transition opportunities.

"We were a little hesitant in the first half, but in the second, we played with a complete sense of urgency,” Holifield said. “That’s our style and who we are. At that point, we completely took over the game. That’s how our system works, and that’s how we have to play. We came out with full energy and effort.”

McCray tied it at 66-66 with 2:40 remaining after back-to-back scores, but Webster Groves responded quickly with a clutch 3-pointer from Quincy Williams.

McCray, unwilling to let the game slip away, scored again with 1:39 remaining to pull Sikeston within one. McCray turned in a dominant all-around performance, finishing with 19 points on a near-perfect 9-of-10 shooting., while collecting five rebounds, five assists and three steals. His efficiency from the field—highlighted by his ability to capitalize on nearly every possession—was a key factor in the rally.

With a little more than 30 seconds left, Farmer made a slick steal, fired it to Sadler, and the senior 7-footer didn’t hesitate—slamming down a monster two-handed dunk to give Sikeston its first lead of the game at 70-69.

The crowd went crazy, the buzz in the Field House thick with anticipation, as the Bulldogs were in position to pull off an unforgettable, heart-stopping finish.

But in a flash, the Statesmen pushed the ball up the court to Adkinson, who quickly finished a contested shot at the rim.

Sikeston had 24.9 seconds left for one final possession, but Webster Groves stalled with strategic fouls to disrupt the game-winning attempt.

As a result, the Bulldogs last possession ended in an out-of-bounds pass, ending their hopes of a last-second victory.

“To come back like that against a team that good says a lot about our guys and their character,” Holifield said. “That team isn’t going to lose many, and for us to fight back the way we did shows a lot about who we are. I’m just so proud of the effort.

“They gave us everything they had,” he continued. “A break here or there, a free throw here or there, and it’s a completely different game. But you also have to give Webster Groves credit—they’ve got a lot of championship qualities. They rose to the occasion, and it was difficult to stop."

As the final moments ticked away, it was a tough emotional gut punch for a team that entered the season with one goal in mind, checked every box along the way, and appeared ready to finish what they started.

Despite falling short, Holifield couldn’t help but appreciate the full measure of what this team had given. It wasn’t just about talent—it was the heart they played with, the nonstop hustle, and how they always had each other’s back that made this team different.

“They’re great in practice, and as a coach, that’s what you want—to be around good people,” Holifield said. “Fortunately, I’ve had the opportunity to coach a lot of years and do that. I loved coaching and being around every single one of the guys on this team.

“That’s what makes it hurt so bad—is all of a sudden, it’s just over,” he continued. “They’re an awesome group and that says a lot about the great families they come from.”

Webster Groves (25-5) advances to face Westminster Christian (24-6) in the semifinals at the 2025 Show-Me Showdown on Wednesday, March 19.

Adkinson led with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Brady Schuettpelz added 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep.

__WEBSTER GROVES 71, SIKESTON 70__

Webster Groves 17 25 16 13 — 71

Sikeston 14 17 17 22 — 70

Webster Groves (71) — Scottie Adkinson 27, Brady Schuettpelz 19, Miles Simpson 12, Quincy Williams 10, Jackson Tabash 3. FG: 29. 11. FT: 2-3. F: 14. (3-pointers: Schuettpelz 5, Adkinson 3, Williams 2, Tabash 1. Fouled out: None.)

Sikeston (70) — PJ Farmer 24, Lekereon McCray 19, Tristan Wiggins 14, Trace Sadler 9, Chris Artis 4. FG: 30. FT: 8-16. F: 12. (3-pointers: Farmer 1, Wiggins 1. Fouled out: None.)