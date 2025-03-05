SIKESTON — Sikeston is brewing up excitement with the upcoming arrival of 7 Brew Coffee, set to open this spring.

A drive-thru coffee chain, 7 Brew has had rapid growth in the last couple years, according to Peyton Fleming, director of development for 7 Brew.

“A lot of people haven’t heard of us once we enter a new community, but once we enter, we really try to make a huge impact and get to know everyone in the community,” Fleming said. “What we are known for and pride ourselves in is our kindness and genuine connections that we provide for our customers and for our super-fast service.”

Fleming said 7 Brew does not just have coffee but other kinds of drinks.

“We have teas, smoothies, energy drinks and everything is fully customizable so there is over 20,000 unique drink options that can be made,” Fleming said. “Any of our drinks can be made ice, blended, and most can be made hot as well. We can change the sweetness levels or add as many extra flavors.”

Fleming said the name 7 Brew comes from the seven original items that made up the first menu. The seven originals are still on the menu today, even though the drink options have expanded since then.

Fleming said even though they are more than just coffee, 7 Brew is known for their seven original drinks.

“Personally, one of my favorite original drinks is called the ‘Blondie.’ It is a caramel and vanilla breve,” Fleming said.

According to Fleming, as of right now, 7 Brew only has muffin tops as far as food offerings.

“We have blueberry, chocolate chip and lemon poppy seed,” Fleming said.

Fleming said the brand 7 Brew originally started in North West Arkansas and as of today there are 343 7 Brews in the country and they are in 32 states.

Fleming said the building was “dropped” last week at the location right next to Wendy’s.

“Basically, we have the buildings built before hand in workshops,” Fleming said. “Then they drive the building down and ‘drop’ the building down, screw it together and make sure its sturdy and then that’s when my team gets to go in and start setting up the inside.

Fleming continued: “That is one of the reasons why our growth has been so big — because of the way we build our stands.”

Fleming said even though they are a drive-thru, they will also have walkups available as well.

“The drive-thru experience allows us to have really quick service,” Fleming said.

As of right now, Fleming said they are looking at a spring opening date sometime in April for the Sikeston location at 1320 South Main St. in Sikeston.

Fleming added that 7 Brew has not started hire yet for the Sikeston location, but she said she will start taking applications soon.

“If anyone in the area is interested in a really fun job at 7 Brew, and they enjoy talking to people and cultivating kindness, this would probably be the perfect job for them,” Fleming said.

According to Fleming, they are looking to higher around 50 people. To apply, visit https://7brewcrew.com/

Fleming added when they open up in a new community, they try to make a positive impact.

“We try to make a positive impact in the community, and at some point I will partner with a nonprofit in the community in Sikeston and we will get to raise some money for that nonprofit,” Fleming said. “I haven’t picked out which organization yet, but we will be doing that. We will get to raise money through giving out free drinks and collecting donations.”