A safe haven in the storm: Portageville's new FEMA building opens its doors

Portageville's new FEMA building, a decade-long project, opened just in time to shelter hundreds during recent tornadoes. The facility, now a hub for school activities, highlights community resilience.

By Jill Bock~Standard Democrat
Portageville School District Superintendent Michael Allred cuts the ribbon to officially open the district’s new FEMA building. Holding the ribbon are Clint Klipfel, Portageville Chamber of Commerce president, and Kim Taylor, principal at the Portageville Elementary School.
The public had the opportunity to tour the Portageville School District’s newest building during an open house on Tuesday, March 18. The building serves as a physical education facility for elementary students and will provide protection for students and staff during a natural disaster. It is also available to the public as an emergency shelter.
Those attending the open house for the Portageville School District's new FEMA building on Tuesday, March 18, had the opportunity to see the drawing of the proposed corridor which will connect the shelter to the Portageville Elementary School. On April 8, the District will seek approval from patrons for a no-tax increase bond issue which would fund the corridor along with providing other security improvements .
Portageville Superintendent Michael Allred speaks to those attending the FEMA building grand opening on Tuesday, March 18. The recently completed building has already proved invaluable providing shelter during the recent tornadoes which passed through the region as well as space for elementary students to have physical education classes.
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Even before it was officially dedicated the Portageville School District’s new FEMA building proved its worth. On Friday, March 14, as tornadoes crossed Missouri, residents found shelter there from the storm.

On Tuesday, March 18, Portageville Superintendent Michael Allred officially cut the ribbon on the building and welcomed local residents inside to tour the structure.

According to Allred, who spearheaded the project, after eight years of rejections from the federal government to fund the facility, the ninth year is when the District’s proposal was approved.

“It has been a long process,” Allred said. “But we persevered, we continued and we finally got it through.”

Ground was broken in May 2024 for the 10,200 square-foot building, with the first panels arriving on site in June. A majority of the construction was completed by December.

In late January, the District began using the facility for physical education classes and local sports programs.

Allred described the first day students and staff walked into the building as “shock and awe. It was priceless to see the elementary kids' and staff’s reactions that day.”

However, he continued, the real christening came March 14 when the FEMA building was opened to the public to provide shelter from the tornadoes.

“We christened it really well,” Allred said. “Once we posted that it was open on Facebook about 10 o’clock, we had 25 or 30 people arrive. By 2:30 or 3 a.m., we probably had between 260 and 300 people. It makes you realize the impact of this facility to save lives.”

Describing the project as a team effort, Allred also expressed his thanks to those involved in helping him write the grant proposals for the building, city officials, school staff, architects Dille Pollard LLC, Sides Construction and the community for its support.

Allred along with Donna Hawkins also used the open house to explain the upcoming no-tax bond issue on the April 8 ballot.

According to Hawkins, if the no-tax increase bond issue is approved, a corridor will be constructed to connect the new shelter with the existing annexes at the Portageville Elementary School. Also the District proposes using funds to improve the parking lots, upgrade existing security equipment, repair and refinish the Middle School gym floor and complete other remodeling and repairs of existing facilities.

Emphasizing the District’s tax rate would remain at $3.80, Hawkins called the bond a "sound investment" for the community's future.

