NewsMarch 10, 2025

A-State announces graduates at fall commencement ceremony

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students who completed degree requirements to graduate during fall commencement at First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 45 states and D.C., and 18 other countries. Chancellor Todd Shields presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Beck Sciences and Mathematics, and University College. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude. The following students from Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard Counties. Mississippi County East Prairie: Elizabeth Bixler, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route New Madrid County Gideon: Carlye M. Shultz, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route Portageville: Whitney N Williams, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Libbie J Priggel, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route Scott County Kelso: Owen August Beussink, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Cum Laude, Honors Program Scott City: Mackenzie Paige Lynch, Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Sikeston: Benjamin LeShone Mack, Master of Science, Higher Education; Audra Bryanne McMillen, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, Radiologic Sciences, Magna Cum Laude; Lucas Garrett King, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route Stoddard County Advance: Destiny Renee Meyer, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route Bernie: Madison Wooldridge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Johnnie Sue Meyer, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route Dexter: Sarah Baker, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

