NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Aerial attack helps firefighters maintain the upper hand on a huge fire north of Los Angeles

Overnight aerial water drops helped firefighters halt the spread of a massive wildfire near Los Angeles, maintaining 14% containment as dangerous winds persist. Evacuations and warnings remain in effect.

CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press
County Sheriff officers return to their vehicle after monitoring flames caused by the Hughes Fire along a roadside in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters spray water on the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Apparatus sits on Sepulveda Blvd. as fire burns along Interstate 405, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A helicopter drops water on a fire as it burns along Interstate 405, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Firefighters work to control the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
The tower at Six Flags Magic Mountain with the Hughes fire burning in Castaic on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
A firefighter works to control the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters work to control the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Plumes of smoke rise as the Hughes Fire burns in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Plumes of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rise over Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A vehicle rides past a hillside engulfed in flames caused by the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A firefighter sets out fire hoses to fight the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Plumes of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rise over Lake Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Smoke fills the sky during a wildfire on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Andrew Aguilar spray water from the top of the roof at his brother's home Castaic, Calif., as a large plume of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rises from Castaic Lake Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A home owner sprays water from the top of the roof in Castaic, Calif., as a large plume of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rises from Castaic Lake Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A large plume of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rises from Castaic Lake as seen from a neighborhood of Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Andrew Aguilar spray water from the top of the roof at his brother's home Castaic, Calif., as a large plume of smoke caused by the Hughes Fire rises from Castaic Lake Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Firefighters spray water on the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters walk along a mountainside to battle the spread of the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Flames by the Hughes Fire burns trees in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire Crews stage under the Hughes Fire Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Workers monitor flames caused by the Hughes Fire is seen in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A helicopter drops water on the Hughes Fire as firefighters monitor flames in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Traffic makes its way along Interstate 5 as the Hughes Fire burns in the background Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter carries a drip torch as he ignites a backfire against the Hughes Fire burning along a hillside in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Homes in mandatory evacuation area in Castaic, Calif., are seen as the Hughes Fire burns from afar Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A charred replica of an aircraft sits in a paintball course as flames caused by the Hughes Fire pass along in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Overnight water drops helped stop the spread of a huge wildfire churning through rugged mountains north of Los Angeles and firefighters battled to increase containment as dangerous winds whipped up again Thursday.

The Hughes Fire broke out late Wednesday morning and in less than a day had charred nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) of trees and brush near Castaic Lake, a popular recreation area about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires that are burning for a third week.

There was no growth overnight and crews were jumping on flareups to keep the flames within containment lines, fire spokesperson Jeremy Ruiz said Thursday morning.

“We had helicopters dropping water until around 3 a.m. That kept it in check,” he said.

The fire remained at 14% containment. Over 50,000 people were under evacuation orders or warnings Wednesday. Los Angeles County sheriff's officials didn't provide new information on evacuations Thursday. There were no reports of homes or other structures burned.

Meanwhile, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the southwest in Ventura County, a new fire Thursday prompted the evacuation of California State University Channel Islands in Camarillo. Water-dropping helicopters made quick progress against the small Laguna Fire that erupted in hills above the campus, where about 7,000 students are enrolled. The evacuation order was later downgraded to a warning.

Though the region was under a red flag warning for critical fire risk through Friday, winds were not as strong as they had been when the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out, allowing for firefighting aircraft to dump tens of thousands of gallons of fire retardant.

Parts of Interstate 5 near the Hughes Fire, which had been closed, reopened Wednesday evening.

Kayla Amara drove to Castaic’s Stonegate neighborhood on Wednesday to collect items from the home of a friend who had rushed to pick up her daughter at preschool. As Amara was packing the car, she learned the fire had exploded in size and decided to hose down the property.

Amara, a nurse who lives in nearby Valencia, said she’s been on edge for weeks as major blazes devastated Southern California.

“It’s been stressful with those other fires, but now that this one is close to home it’s just super stressful,” she said.

Closer to Los Angeles, residents in the Sherman Oaks area received an evacuation warning Wednesday night after a brush fire broke out on the Sepulveda Pass near Interstate 405. Forward progress was stopped within hours and the warning was lifted.

The low humidity, bone-dry vegetation and strong winds came as firefighters continued battling the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires. Officials remained concerned that those fires could break their containment lines as firefighters continue watching for hot spots. Containment of the Palisades Fire reached 72%, and the Eaton Fire was at 95%.

Those two fires have killed at least 28 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out Jan. 7.

Ahead of the weekend, Los Angeles officials were shoring up hillsides and installing barriers to prepare for potential rain that could cause debris flows, even as some residents were allowed to return to the charred Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas. Precipitation was possible starting Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The California fires have overall caused at least $28 billion in insured damage and probably a little more in uninsured damage, according to Karen Clark and Company, a disaster modeling firm known for accurate post-catastrophe damage assessments.

On the heels of that assessment, California Republicans are pushing back against suggestions by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and others that federal disaster aid for victims of wildfires should come with strings attached.

The state Legislature on Thursday approved a more than $2.5 billion fire relief package, in part to help the Los Angeles area recover from the fires.

Trump plans to travel to the state to see the damage firsthand Friday, but it wasn’t clear whether he and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will meet during the visit.

___

The story has been updated to correct to Castaic Lake, from Lake Castaic.

