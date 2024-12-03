All sections
Anti-Littering Poster Contest winners announced

Sikeston's first Anti-Littering Poster Contest winners were celebrated on Feb. 6, with 132 submissions from second to fourth graders. Winning entries are displayed at the Sikeston Public Library.

Winners of Sikeston’s first Anti-Littering Poster Contest for Sikeston students in second through fourth grades were honored Feb. 6. There was a great response with 132 posters submitted. Pictured are from left: Sheri Jackson of Southeast Elementary, winner of Best Classroom, holding third place artwork from Annyston Johansen of Southeast Elementary, who was not present; Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow; first place winner Livy-Gray Hammontree of The Christian Academy; Kathy McClellan of the Anti-Litter Poster Contest Committee; and second place winner Lo Chapman of Lee Hunter Elementary. Honorable mentions went to Claire Pinkerton, Sam Deere, Milo Jones, Coleson Long. All entries are currently hanging in the Sikeston Public Library.

