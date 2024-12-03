Area man held without bond for burglaries at Parma

PARMA, Mo. - A Parma man is being held without bond after being linked to a second burglary in less than a month.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Joey Higgerson, deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper responded to a burglary reported at a Parma residence on Jan. 2. After gathering evidence at the scene, a probable cause was issued for the arrest of Telvin Hill, who was arrested at his home nearby and transported to the Mississippi County Jail.

Higgerson reported Hill had several items of jewelry in his possession which were stolen from the victim’s home. After a search warrant was issued, a second residence in Parma was searched and additional stolen property recovered.

Based on the items found in Hill’s possessions, deputies were able to identify a second victim, who was unaware her home had been burglarized. In that incident, it is alleged Hill entered the home through an unlocked window while the victim was asleep in the next room.

“We believe Mr. Hill may have been targeting vacant houses and homes with elderly residents, making this a particularly serious situation,” Higgerson said. “We still have more unidentified jewelry and other items that were in Jr. Hill’s possession that we feel may be stolen from an unknown victim.”

New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson charged Hill with first degree burglary on Jan. 6, according to online court records. On Dec. 14, 2024, Hill was charged with second degree burglary and stealing in connection with the theft of money and a laptop from a Parma residence.

Higgerson urged Parma residents or those with houses in Parma to check to make sure all doors and windows are locked. Those who believe they may be a victim of a burglary or have items missing can contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at 573-748-2516.