Area residents express concerns over sand quarry

BENTON, Mo. — The possibility of a quarry on the old Diebold Orchard property on the west side of Kelso has prompted concerns on the impact to adjacent water wells.

Scott County Presiding County Commissioner Danny Tetley confirmed that Tim Drury and family have done soil boring samples on the property. According to Tetley, the boring samples will help assess the feasibility of opening a sand mining operation.

However, citizens in the area have raised concerns about the possible quarry. Tetley said there are speculations that sand mining can make adjacent water wells go dry.

“I talked to a gentleman named Bill Zieman from the Missouri Mining Commission to ask him what all the steps were for a mining operation to be approved in the state of Missouri and he gave me seven or eight steps,” Tetley said.

Tetley said he also asked Zieman what the possibility of the public being able to stop a mining operation in this area would be. Zieman did not giveTetley a definitive answer.

“He said that there are a lot of variables that would have to be considered for that to happen,” Tetley said. “But, he did say it is a long process to be able to open a mining operation in the state of Missouri.”

Tetley also talked with Pat Mulvaney at the Missouri Mining Commission. Mulvaney’s biggest concern was if a sand mining operation would make privately owned water wells go dry.

Tetley said he has spoken with Drury, one of the owners of the Diebold property.

According to Tetley Drury said they were approached by a geologist to study the feasibility of opening a sand or silica mining operation on the property. Also Drury confirmed they were taking boring samples.

Drury told Tetley that they will drill core samples of five or six holes total. Drilling could last for another couple of weeks.

“He then said the core samples would be sent off to find out the quantity and quality,” Tetley said. “Drury said if the quantity and quality does not come back good enough, the operation will be scrapped.”

However, according to Tetley, if the results do come back in a positive sense, then the Drurys plan to engage in discussions with neighboring residents before proceeding.

“He did say that is a long way down the road,” Tetley added.