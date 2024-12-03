Arkansas State announces fall chancellor’s, dean’s lists

JONESBORO, Ark. – Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall 2024 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study. The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Querétaro in Mexico. Missouri students from Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard Counties are listed by county and city Chancellor’s List students are listed first within each city. Mississippi County Anniston: Hannah Miller, CL Bertrand: Emily Peters, DL Charleston: Danisha Jackson, DL East Prairie: Alexandria Johnson, CL; Annalyn Johnson, DL New Madrid County Gideon: Carlye Shultz, CL Lilbourn: Carly Kimball, CL New Madrid: Jamie Smith, DL Portageville: Luke Moylan, CL; Emma Redd, CL; Rachel Compere, DL; Thomas Frakes, DL; Samuel Hayes, DL; Martavius Hopkins, DL; Libbie Priggel, DL; Molly Staffey, DL; Laney Stone, DL Scott County Benton: Elly Pattengill, CL; Macy Burger, DL Scott City: Avery Wagoner, CL Sikeston: Cameron Dye, CL; Baylee Copeland, DL; Lucas King, DL; Hannah McDermott, DL; Heidi Self, DL; Makenzie Uthoff, DL Stoddard County Advance: Colton Silman, DL; Lindsey Wondel, DL Bernie: Anna Eaton, CL; Brent Gage, CL; Piper Winstead, CL; Lilly Bridges, DL; Sara Guzman, DL; Madison Palmerwooldridge, DL; Mackenzie Powell, DL Dexter: Sarah Baker, CL; Maci Comfort, CL; Logan Mayberry, CL; Bailey Whitaker, CL; Ryan Young, CL; Brooke Lasater, DL; Gerbrand Wirz, DL