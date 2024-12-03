Tornadoes Ravage Butler, Carter, and Wayne Counties

A series of tornadoes swept through Southeast Missouri, leaving a trail of destruction in Butler, Carter, and Wayne counties. The National Weather Service is working to confirm the exact number and strength of the tornadoes, but initial assessments indicate multiple touchdowns. The storms, which cycled through the area, caused significant damage to homes, schools, and businesses.

Robbie Myers, the emergency management director, reported to National Weather Service that more than 500 homes were damaged in the affected areas, along with two schools and Three Rivers College. One fatality was confirmed just west of the city limits of Poplar Bluff on County Road 450. Several injuries have also been reported, though the exact number remains unknown. There are possibly multiple fatalities in Wayne County, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind Speeds and Further Threats

Before the storms hit, the highest recorded wind gust was 56 mph at the Poplar Bluff airport. After the storms passed, wind speeds reached up to 77 mph in Cape Girardeau. Additional damage was reported from other possible tornadoes in Carter and Ripley counties, with damage already reported in the Fremont area of Carter County and northwest Wayne County.

The National Weather Service and local emergency management teams are conducting surveys today to assess the full extent of the damage. The pattern of the tornadoes suggests they were cycling, producing a tornado, dissipating, and then reforming to the east of the previous location. This has made it challenging to determine the exact number of tornadoes involved.

