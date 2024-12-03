SIKESTON — A Georgia was arrested in Sikeston for a 'quick change' scam targeting local businesses.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Sikeston Department of Public Safety was made aware of a “quick change” incident that occurred at a local retail business, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer, for DPS. The reported incident occurred on the night prior and surveillance video was provided to the investigating officer, Rowe said.

“During the suspect’s time in the store, the suspect would ask the cashier to exchange larger bills for smaller bills,” Rowe said. “The suspect would continuously talk to the cashier in an attempt to distract the cashier and confuse them by asking for the original bill back after receiving the smaller bills they originally asked to exchange for smaller bills.”

A description of the suspect was obtained, and Sikeston DPS was informed Miner Police Department had arrested a male matching the description of our suspect for a similar incident in their city limits at a local business.

The suspect was identified as Dominique X. Ezell, 34, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, who had been formally charged through Scott County for the crime of stealing. It was determined Ezell had stolen several hundreds of dollars from a local business through this "quick change" tactic, Rowe said.

Ezell is currently in custody on a Scott County criminal arrest warrant for stealing and issued a bond set to the amount of $1,000 cash.

“Sikeston DPS is asking if any other area businesses had a similar incident occur,” Rowe said. “We ask you contact your local jurisdiction to report the crime.”