Beauty Bar has ribbon cutting

The Sikeston Regional Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for new member, The Beauty Bar Salon + Spa, located at 762 N. Main St. in Sikeston. The Beauty Bar Salon + Spa offers a wide variety of services that range from facials to hair care services. According to owner Lakyn Kaminsky, the main focus for the Beauty Bar Salon + Spa’s clients, is to leave feeling confident, rejuvenated, refreshed and relaxed. “We love being able to provide multiple services to the community and being a ‘one-stop shop’ as it is convenient for many,” Kaminsky said. “The Beauty Bar Salon + Spa will always keep looking for opportunities and ways to grow and continue to satisfy their clients needs. As the owner of The Beauty Bar, I’d like to thank the community for the continuous support and appreciate all of the hard work that has been put into the salon to make this happen.”