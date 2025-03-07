BENTON, Mo. — City of Benton officials, park board members, sponsors and other community members gathered Thursday, March 6 for the official groundbreaking for ballfield renovations to begin at the city park.

A few months back, the city brought their park board back after 10 years of not having one, and Benton City Clerk Kyla Evans said the city had received a Land Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF, grant which will help to revitalize the park.

The grant is not a full grant but a 50/50 grant. According to Evans, the 50/50 grant is called a matching grant.

“It’s called a matching grant which means whatever they put in, we put in 50%,” Evans said. “It’s a little over $400,000 project so the city’s part is 50% of that.”

Evans said the city had applied for the grant at first in 2023 and were denied. The City applied again in 2024 and was accepted.

“Out of 33 applicants from the entire state, 14 grants were awarded, and we were one of the 14,” Evans said.

Evans said the revitalization of the upper and lower ballfields will begin sometime next week, weather permitting with the first thing being done is working on better drainage for the ballfields.

“To improve drainage, we are resurfacing and grading the fields,” Evans said.

According to Evans, also in the near future they will switch out all the lighting.

“We will be changing all the lighting to LED lighting and we are making it accessible ADA (handicap accessible), adding new seating and pathways,” Evans said. “We are thinking that the second part of the lighting will take place in the fall. So the project will be completed by winter, but the new drainage and fields will still be good to go for this summer’s ball season.”

Evans reiterated the first phase includes fields renovations, and the second phase will be the lighting changes which will begin in the fall.

“We had to dance around the ball season and also Neighbor Days (which are Labor Day weekend),” Evans.

According to Evans, the city is really excited for the new drainage.

“The biggest thing with this is the drainage,” Evans said. “It could literally rain just a little bit and we’re out for a week.

Evans continued: “The entire community is very excited about this project for our ballfields. We’ve been needing to do this for many years. It’s going to be great for the kids, great for the patrons. It will bring in more players and more tournaments, which means more business to the town. So, we’re just very excited about it.”

According to Evans, the contractor who is doing the field renovations is from St. Louis and does Southeast Missouri State University’s fields.

“The contractor is St. Louis Ballfields and Turf,” Evans said. “So this is a very professional service.”