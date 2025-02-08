All sections
NewsFebruary 8, 2025

Benton resident faces multiple charges after meth found in vehicle

Benton man, Jason Brashear, 51, faces multiple charges after meth and drug paraphernalia were discovered in his vehicle during an arrest for an outstanding warrant at the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Brashear
Jason BrashearScott County Jail

BENTON, Mo. — A Benton man was arrested at the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Feb. 7, after a routine contact in the front lobby revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jason Brashear, 51, of Benton was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident, according to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley

“During a pre-towing inventory search of Mr. Brashear's vehicle, law enforcement discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession,” Wheetley said in a news release issued Friday, Feb. 7. “As a result, Mr. Brashear has been charged in connection with these items, in addition to the outstanding warrant.”

Brashear was subsequently booked into the Scott County Jail for both the warrant and the new pending drug charges.

