All sections
NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Bootheel Behavioral Health breaks ground on transformative housing initiative

Bootheel Behavioral Health has initiated a new supportive housing project in Sikeston, honoring former directors with street and subdivision names. The project aims to enhance community support and client care.

By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
David Terrell, executive director of Bootheel Behavioral Health, speaks Tuesday, Feb. 25 during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project that will be located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston. The housing project is dedicated to two former executive directors of Bootheel Behavioral Health, Ron Steinmetz and Cheryl A. Jones with the new street named Steinmetz Way and the subdivision named the Cheryl A. Jones Subdivision.
David Terrell, executive director of Bootheel Behavioral Health, speaks Tuesday, Feb. 25 during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project that will be located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston. The housing project is dedicated to two former executive directors of Bootheel Behavioral Health, Ron Steinmetz and Cheryl A. Jones with the new street named Steinmetz Way and the subdivision named the Cheryl A. Jones Subdivision. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project that will be located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project that will be located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project that will be located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project that will be located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston.

According to David Terrell, executive director of Bootheel Behavioral Health, they have grown over the years to include a multitude of behavioral health services.

The certified community behavioral health center specializes in evidence-based practices for counseling, medication management, community-based care, crisis intervention and a multitude of other services.

“I just want to say how dedicated we are to the community,” Terrell said. "This is just another example of how committed we are to our community by investing in our community and our clients alike.”

Terrell said the housing project is dedicated to two former executive directors  of Bootheel Behavioral Health, Ron Steinmetz and Cheryl A. Jones, with the new street named Steinmetz Way and the subdivision named the Cheryl A. Jones subdivision.

“Right now we are standing on Steinmetz Way,” Terrell said Tuesday. “We are really pleased and we can’t wait to see the completed houses and the impact of the houses and the design behind us here, which Dille Pollard LLC designed.”

Terrell said Bootheel staff are really excited to see how the housing impacts the clients.

“We’re thankful for our board, our staff, the community and the clients that trust us and the partners that have made this come to life,” Terrell said.

Terrell said for the housing, through their Community Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program, or CPRP, clients will be chosen for housing based on needs. He said they will be efficiency homes.

“Four homes will be just one-bedroom; two will be two-bedrooms and one will be a three-bedroom which we will use for a little bit as office space,” Terrell said.

Terrell said the hope is for construction to be done by the end of the year.

Bootheel Behavioral Health has been providing behavioral health care for nearly 50 years.

In addition, he said Bootheel Behavioral Health will also soon introduce a cutting-edge treatment that is non-invasive and non-medication-based for patients who have not responded well to the treatment of depression.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 26
Purina donates $25,000 to update Dexter Animal Shelter 
NewsFeb. 26
Sikeston declares February as American Heart Month to combat...
NewsFeb. 26
Leadership change at SEMO-NASV promises continued support fo...
NewsFeb. 26
Sikeston City Council celebrates young artists and approves ...
Related
From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scouts: The enduring impact of Lynn Hasty's leadership
NewsFeb. 26
From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scouts: The enduring impact of Lynn Hasty's leadership
Sixth-grader detained after loaded gun found on school bus: what happened and what's next
NewsFeb. 25
Sixth-grader detained after loaded gun found on school bus: what happened and what's next
Local students named to Southeast Missouri State University’s dean’s list
NewsFeb. 24
Local students named to Southeast Missouri State University’s dean’s list
Kelly High School releases first semester honor roll
NewsFeb. 24
Kelly High School releases first semester honor roll
Sikeston Junior High releases its second quarter honor roll
NewsFeb. 24
Sikeston Junior High releases its second quarter honor roll
How local generosity is reshaping the future for Sikeston's unsheltered families
NewsFeb. 24
How local generosity is reshaping the future for Sikeston's unsheltered families
Creating champions: Sikeston principals honored for commitment to student success
NewsFeb. 24
Creating champions: Sikeston principals honored for commitment to student success
Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day festival returns with costumes, homebrew and more
NewsFeb. 24
Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day festival returns with costumes, homebrew and more
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy