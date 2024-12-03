All sections
NewsMarch 16, 2025

Boys & Girls Club offers refuge for children after tornado devastation

The Boys & Girls Club of the Heartland is providing Camp Days for children affected by a destructive tornado, offering a safe space with meals and activities while schools remain closed.

story image illustation

In the wake of a devastating tornado that has left a trail of destruction across the community, the Boys & Girls Club of the Heartland is stepping up to provide much-needed support to affected families, officials said in a news release.

The tornado caused significant damage to schools, churches, businesses, and homes, leaving many in need of assistance, they shared. In response, the Boys & Girls Club is offering Camp Days for registered members, providing a safe and welcoming environment for children during this challenging time.

Camp Days: A Safe Haven for Children

The Camp Days will take place at the Middie School Campus, operating Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until schools are back in session. Poplar Bluff has canceled school for the week as assessment of the situation continues.

Drop-off times are between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The program includes breakfast and lunch, ensuring that children receive nutritious meals while participating in fun and engaging activities. No pre-registration is required, making it easy for families to access this support, families have been told.

For more information about the Camp Days or to address any questions, families can contact the Boys & Girls Club administration office at 573-776-1690.

