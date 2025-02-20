NEW MADRID, Mo. — Bridgett Masterson will serve as the New Madrid County R-1 School District’s next superintendent.

In a special meeting this month, the R-1 Board unanimously approved Masterson, who has served as interim superintendent since last July 1, as the superintendent, according to Board President Kay Rebstock. Masterson was hired through the 2026-27 school year.

The Board began searching for a new superintendent after Dr. Sam Duncan submitted his resignation in the spring of 2024. When the search failed to find a candidate last spring, Masterson was named interim superintendent and a search continued this fall.

In early February, the Board interviewed three candidates, including Masterson.

While all the candidates were good, Rebstock said Masterson not only understood the challenges faced by the R-1 District but offered solutions.

“The bottom line was she had good ideas on what we need as we continue to build up our instructional leadership,” Rebstock said. “She impressed us.”

A New Madrid County native, Masterson is a long-time employee of the New Madrid R-1 School District. She has served in numerous positions including in teaching and in administration.

Masterson said she was excited to be able lead the District over the next two years..

“I am honored and excited to continue serving as superintendent of the New Madrid County R-1 School District under a new two-year contract,” Masterson said. “It has been a privilege to work along side our dedicated educators, staff, students and families and I look forward to building on the progress we have made.”

Masterson said the focus would continue to be on student success, strengthening community partnerships and ensuring a supportive learning environment throughout the District. Also she expressed her gratitude to the Board for its trust and to the community as its support as the District moves forward with a shared vision of excellence in education.

“Thank you for allowing me to continue to serve the students and families of the District,” Masterson said. “I look forward to great work ahead.”