Bryson Gaspard Scott County Central Elementary/Facebook

SIKESTON — A community is rallying behind a Scott County Central Elementary student who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday, Jan. 12 near Morley, Missouri.

Bryson Gaspard, 6-year-old son of Becky Gaspard and Joshua Gaspard, was seriously injured and flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon while at the bus stop.

Immediately the community began to show support for the Scott Central kindergartner.

Students at Scott County Central Elementary are honoring Bryson with a “Wearing Blue for Bryson Gaspard” day on Friday, Jan. 17. All the students and staff are encouraged to wear blue, which is Bryson’s favorite color.

Scott County Central Elementary Principal Stacey Pullen said she and Bryson’s teacher have been able to talk to their student.

“He seems in good spirits,” Pullen said early Wednesday, Jan. 15. “It is comforting to be able to say, ‘I talked to Bryson this morning!’ and see the worry start to diminish from everyone’s faces.”

In addition, a blue-and-white logo depicting a capital “B” with the words #BrysonStrong has also been created and circulating as profile and cover photos on social media as individuals show their support.

Morley Oaks, a nonprofit organization in Morley, is organizing a benefit spaghetti dinner for Bryson from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Scott County Central Elementary. Menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. Drink and dessert included. Cost is $10 per plate; children 3 and under eat free. Bryson was injured in an accident Jan. 12 after getting off the school bus. All proceeds will go directly to Bryson’s family.

A Go Fund Me has also been established for Bryson and his family to help with expenses as they stay by his side during his lengthy hospital stay and to support them with their other children. As of Wednesday afternoon, over $11,200 had been raised so far for the Gaspard family.

“Even though I know the members of our community are always willing to help and support one another, I am in awe of how quickly they have responded with efforts to help and how many continue to reach out,” Pullen said. “The support keeps growing. It is a special privilege being a part of the Scott Central community.”

The principal said she’s appreciative of the support shown for Bryson.

Pullen said: “We have a lot of people praying for us and the Gaspard family, and I know the prayers are working.”

To donate to the Go Fund Me named “Aid Bryson Gaspard’s Family in Time of Need,” visit: https://gofund.me/f81da497.