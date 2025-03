Van Buren Fire Chief Curt Majors Saturday morning reported a dozen buildings were destroyed and several others damaged in the Carter County communities of Fremont and Van Buren.

“It was a pretty wild night,” Majors said, “Crews are actively clearing county roads today.”

Primarily, the damage was along Highways D and M, Majors said.

One firefighter and his son were trapped in their safe room but were rescued and are OK, Majors said.