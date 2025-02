Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center announces its December preschool pups, featuring standout students recognized for their achievements.

Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center has named its preschool pups of the month for December. Pictured are front row, from left: Ashton Garrett, Parker Griswell, Liam Mendez, Bennett Hicks, Gracelyn Tucker and Demarion Hill; and back row: Aeris Perkins, Izzy Cookemboo, Parker Shaw, Hadlee Cruse, Michael Livingston Easley, Cason Cooper and Liam Chapman. Submitted Photo