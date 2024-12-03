Charleston Department of Public Safety Weekly Summary, Feb. 9-15

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Charleston Department of Public Safety reported the following activity from Feb. 9-15. An arrest, or the issuance of a citation, does not imply guilt. The agency responded to 85 calls for service last week; is a summary of the reports generated follows.
02/09/2025
No Activity
02/10/2025
An officer investigated a disturbance at Casey’s General Store.
02/11/2025
A fire truck was dispatched to a vehicle fire at 507 West Market Street.
02/12/2025
No Activity
02/13/202
Property was reported damaged at Reeves Boomland.
An officer investigated a two-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Rodney. Geniyah White, 18, of Charleston was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.
02/14/2025
An officer investigated a report of stalking.
02/15/2025
An officer investigated a disturbance at 505 East Commercial St. Mario Balmes Gonzalez was later arrested for failing to obey a lawful order. He was later released on a summons.
Bryce Cook was issued a citation for failing to register a vehicle.