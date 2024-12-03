All sections
Charleston man receives fifth life sentence in prison

Charleston man, Dontae Jefferson, receives a fifth life sentence for a 2021 assault, adding to his previous sentences for a 2014 Kansas City shooting. Prosecutors highlight the severity of his crimes.

CHARLESTON, Mo. — A Charleston man serving a life sentence for a deadly shooting in Kansas City a decade ago has received a fifth life sentence.

Dontae Jefferson, 37, was sentenced on Dec. 10, 2024, to life in prison for the Class A felony of assault in the first degree, according to Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Claire Poley.

The charges stem from an attack in January 2021. Jefferson pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 23, 2024, and was sentenced by Judge R. Zac Horack of the 33rd Circuit Court.

According to Poley, the case stems from a brutal attack that left the victim with life-altering injuries. Jefferson’s actions were calculated and heinous, with a profound impact on the victim, Poley said.

“This sentence underscores the gravity of this crime and our unwavering dedication to achieving justice for victims,” said Poley. “Mr. Jefferson’s appalling actions have inflicted profound harm, but this life sentence guarantees he will no longer endanger our community. Our office remains resolute in defending victims’ rights and ensuring offenders face the full consequences of their actions.”

Poley expressed her gratitude to all law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation. “This outcome was made possible by the tireless efforts of law enforcement, the courage of the victim and their family, and the dedication of our legal team. Together, we have achieved a measure of justice,” the prosecutor said.

Jefferson initially received four life sentences in prison for first-degree murder and other charges related to a gas station shooting in Kansas City in 2014.

