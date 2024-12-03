CMU releases fall dean’s list features several local students

FAYETTE, Mo. — The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2024 Dean’s List.
More than 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students from Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard Counties were among those earning recognition by the University:
James Harrold Ballard, Charleston
Whitney Victoria Barnes, Essex
Erik Todd Brooks, Charleston
Donald Allen Byrd, Charleston
Aubrey Reese Calhoun, Oran
Brenden Todd Campbell, Benton
Melena Rene’ Cato, Puxico
Michael D. Chilton, Charleston
Kayla Michelle Clark, Bernie
Ruth Elizabeth Cobb, Scott City
Michael Shane Connors, Charleston
Amber Lyn Crow, Bernie
Rishard Laventae Edwards, Charleston
Tabatha Nicole Felker, Bloomfield
Bailey Elizabeth Halterman, New Madrid
Roy Anthony Handley, Charleston
Brian Todd Hemphill, Charleston
Madeline Suzanne Hendrix, Chaffee
Allison Annette Hileman, Sikeston
Andrew Raymond Hotchkiss, Charleston
Mark Lane Hudson, Advance
James Brandon Huff, East Prairie
Ellie Jackson III, Sikeston
Amber M. Jones, Dexter
Jennifer Dianne Jones, Puxico
Kellsie Brooke Jones, Portageville
Shelby Ann King, Dexter
Demi Paige Lee, Dexter
Bree Anna Leonard, Charleston
Samuel Wayne Lix, Charleston
Jamal Toussaint Martin, Charleston
Jordan Lee Martin, Charleston
Katie R. Mims, Risco
Daviune C. W. Minor, Charleston
Joshua D. Musgrove, Charleston
Brittney Owens, Bernie
Terry Dean Prisendorf, Charleston
Angelia Nicole Sherman, Advance
Carlie Elizabeth Sifford, Puxico
Cheyenne Nicole Smith, Dexter
Ryan Ray Smith, Charleston
Jervell Duvonne Stanciel, Charleston
Brian Michael Standridge, Sikeston
Brittany Nicole Stearns, Bloomfield
Clara Jolynn Stroud, Sikeston
Keyran W. Swims, Charleston
Michael John Tedder, Charleston
James H. Toler, Charleston
Shawn Michael Walther, Charleston
William Beau Hunter Warren, Portageville
Emma Anne Welch, Advance
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Missouri, and through extension sites and online.