CMU releases fall dean’s list features several local students

FAYETTE, Mo. — The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2024 Dean’s List.

More than 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students from Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard Counties were among those earning recognition by the University:

James Harrold Ballard, Charleston

Whitney Victoria Barnes, Essex

Erik Todd Brooks, Charleston

Donald Allen Byrd, Charleston

Aubrey Reese Calhoun, Oran

Brenden Todd Campbell, Benton

Melena Rene’ Cato, Puxico

Michael D. Chilton, Charleston

Kayla Michelle Clark, Bernie

Ruth Elizabeth Cobb, Scott City

Michael Shane Connors, Charleston

Amber Lyn Crow, Bernie

Rishard Laventae Edwards, Charleston

Tabatha Nicole Felker, Bloomfield

Bailey Elizabeth Halterman, New Madrid

Roy Anthony Handley, Charleston

Brian Todd Hemphill, Charleston

Madeline Suzanne Hendrix, Chaffee

Allison Annette Hileman, Sikeston

Andrew Raymond Hotchkiss, Charleston

Mark Lane Hudson, Advance

James Brandon Huff, East Prairie

Ellie Jackson III, Sikeston

Amber M. Jones, Dexter

Jennifer Dianne Jones, Puxico

Kellsie Brooke Jones, Portageville

Shelby Ann King, Dexter

Demi Paige Lee, Dexter

Bree Anna Leonard, Charleston

Samuel Wayne Lix, Charleston

Jamal Toussaint Martin, Charleston

Jordan Lee Martin, Charleston

Katie R. Mims, Risco

Daviune C. W. Minor, Charleston

Joshua D. Musgrove, Charleston

Brittney Owens, Bernie

Terry Dean Prisendorf, Charleston

Angelia Nicole Sherman, Advance

Carlie Elizabeth Sifford, Puxico

Cheyenne Nicole Smith, Dexter

Ryan Ray Smith, Charleston

Jervell Duvonne Stanciel, Charleston

Brian Michael Standridge, Sikeston

Brittany Nicole Stearns, Bloomfield

Clara Jolynn Stroud, Sikeston

Keyran W. Swims, Charleston

Michael John Tedder, Charleston

James H. Toler, Charleston

Shawn Michael Walther, Charleston

William Beau Hunter Warren, Portageville

Emma Anne Welch, Advance

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Missouri, and through extension sites and online.