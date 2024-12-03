SIKESTON — Sikeston community leaders recently met with Missouri state legislators to discuss local priorities as they continue to work for the local community.

Sikeston leaders hosted a Listening Post session Monday, Feb. 10 for Missouri senators and representatives along with representatives from neighboring districts, and Missouri Department of Economic Development leadership.

During the session, Sikeston leaders shared their top priority, Future I-57 along with their proactive approach to preparing our region for growth, which is:

Infrastructure to upgrade Hwy 60 to interstate standards.

Increase and strengthen area workforce with the expansion of the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.

Strengthen Mississippi River Transportation at both the Dorena Hickman Ferry in Mississippi County and the Port Authority in New Madrid County.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, State Rep. David Dolan announced the Sikeston delegation on the House Floor where they were joined by State Rep. Donnie Brown and State Rep. Cameron Parker. The delegation then met with State Sen. Jamie Burger and Sen. Jason Bean to further discuss the priorities.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have these strong, collaborative, and invested leaders representing Southeast Missouri,” said Sikeston Chamber/Economic Development/Tourism CEO Marcie Lawson, who also was on the “This Week in Missouri Politics Show” with Scott Faughn earlier this week.