Community in shock as Three Rivers College cheerleader found dead

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The community of Poplar Bluff was stunned Monday morning to learn of the death of a Three Rivers College cheerleader.

As of now, her identity has not been released to the general public, as the death is under investigation.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers explained that there is no suspicion of foul play or mistreatment. He also explained that any contagious disease possibility has been ruled out as well.

“An autopsy has been performed,” Akers explained. “Results are pending toxicology and histology.”

Akers went on to confirm the date of death as being Saturday, Jan. 11. The location of death was reportedly the student’s dorm room on TRC’s Poplar Bluff campus.

A message was shared via social media by TRC students.

“In an effort to keep you informed, I am saddened to share with you that a member of the cheer team passed away yesterday in her dorm room,” the message said. “She was discovered by housing personnel, who immediately called emergency services. The initial investigation by the coroner showed no signs of foul play and the incident is being investigated as a natural death.”

The college issued a press release to media outlets Monday afternoon.

“Out of respect for the student and their loved ones, no personal information is being released at this time,” the press release said. “All classes have been canceled for Monday, and counseling services will be available for students, housing residents, and College team members for the foreseeable future.

“Our hearts are broken for the family, loved ones, friends, team members, and fellow students,” Three Rivers President Dr. Wesley Payne said. “We are supporting the family in every way we can during this difficult time.”