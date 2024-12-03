SIKESTON — Sikeston High School students are planning a Black History Month program this year which aims to inspire, educate and increase awareness.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Sikeston Field House

SHS teacher and Black History Month program sponsor Delmar Gillespie said the student-led program is expected to last an hour or so.

“This will be the fifth year of the students doing the program,” Gillespie said. “And this is my first year as their sponsor.”

According to Gillespie, the program will consist of multiple events including students reading poems and students giving their own speeches, dancing and more.

There will also be a keynote speaker, Lester Gillespie of Charleston, Missouri, who is very involved in the community.

According to Gillespie, the event is free and tickets are not needed for entry.

“Anybody is welcome to come," said Gillespie. “Come and support our students and the program they are putting together.”

According to Gillespie, with it being his first year as the sponsor, he is very excited for the program.

“When this was brought to me and when I was asked if I would be willing to be the sponsor, I said yes absolutely,” Gillespie said. “Just seeing all the students who signed up for this made me want to support them and be apart of this.

He continued: “Especially when it comes to black history and the possibility to shine a light on the history of our people and to just influence the next generation. It’s been a great experience as their sponsor this year and I have enjoyed being apart of it.”

According to Gillespie, he thinks it is important that people come out to the program to show their support to the students.

“You have these young individuals that are not only excited to learn about their history but to also hopefully one day be a part of the history,” Gillespie said. “To be impactful in their communities is a great thing, and for people to come out and support, that means a lot.”