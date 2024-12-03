Community leader and veterinarian Dr. Sam M. Hunter dies

SIKESTON — Prominent Southeast Missouri veterinarian, Dr. Samuel Magill “Sam” Hunter, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to veterinary medicine and community service.

Born Aug. 22, 1946, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, son of the late Frances Magill Hunter and William Pinnell Hunter, he attended St. Francis Xavier School in Sikeston from 1951 to 1959. He then attended the Abbey School in Cañon City, Colorado, graduating in 1964. After high school, Hunter attended Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, earning his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1970.

Hunter and the former Erica Wolfram were married on June 13, 1970, and she survives of the home. Hunter practiced veterinary medicine in Palmyra, Missouri, briefly in 1970, before moving back to Sikeston.

On Feb. 1, 1971, Hunter founded North Ridge Veterinary Hospital in Sikeston, which he expanded into a multi-doctor practice with branches in New Madrid, Missouri, and Charleston, Missouri, before retiring in 2012.

Beyond his veterinary practice, Hunter was deeply committed to his community and faith. He served on numerous boards and associations, including the Southeast Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, Bank of New Madrid, South Scott County Ambulance District, Special Road District, Mississippi Valley Flood Control Association, the Little River Drainage District, Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce and Hunter Family Farms, where he held leadership roles.

His contributions were recognized with awards such as the Agribusiness Man of the Year in 2007 and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2021. In 2019, Hunter received the Commander’s Award for Public Service from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for his service on the Little River Drainage District Board of Supervisors.

Hunter volunteered as a Boy Scouts Assistant Scout Master and is a member of the Boy Scouts Order of the Arrow and was appointed by former Gov. Matt Blunt and re-appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon a member of the Missouri Clean Water Commission from 2007-2013 over which he served as president during 2012 and 2013.

A devout Roman Catholic, Hunter was actively involved in St. Francis Xavier Church and cherished his annual retreats at White House Jesuit Retreat for 57 years. He also served one term on the Saint Francis Xavier Parish School Board as well as two terms on the Saint Francis Xavier Parish Council.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, seven grandchildren and three siblings.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial followed in the Evergreen Cemetery at New Madrid.

