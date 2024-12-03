Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath

Curfew and Safety Measures Implemented

In the wake of a devastating tornado that struck Wayne County on March 14, local authorities have implemented a curfew to ensure the safety of residents and facilitate recovery efforts.

The curfew, which is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., restricts access to several areas, including Black River Retreat 3, Cole Subdivision, and CC Hwy from 49 Hwy to the county line. Only residents with proof of residency are permitted entry during these hours. The Wayne County Commission and Sheriff Kyle Shearrer have enacted this measure to protect those affected by the tragedy and to allow first responders to perform their duties without impediment.

Shearrer has urged the public to avoid areas with reported damage, emphasizing that increased traffic could hinder emergency response efforts. The Piedmont Fire Station has been designated as a distribution point for food and water for those in need.

Regional Support and Donations Pour In

The tornado has left Wayne County without power for an extended period, and the community is rallying to provide support. Madison County Sheriff Nic Adams responded to a call for assistance from Shearrer, coordinating with Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis to deliver essential supplies. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses like Walmart and the community food pantry, a significant amount of non-perishable items have been collected, according to organizers.

Adams reported a strong turnout of donations, with a 32-foot trailer and two pickup loads of supplies being transported to the affected area.

The Boone County Fire Protection District has also deployed its Disaster Situation Awareness and Reconnaissance (DSAR) Team to Piedmont. This specialized team, part of Missouri Task Force 1, is equipped with advanced technology to conduct disaster mapping and provide real-time intelligence to local and state emergency management agencies.

