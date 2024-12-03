Community unites for long-term tornado recovery in Poplar Bluff

Recovering from the damage created by the weekend tornadoes is not a one-day event, but a marathon which may take weeks of recovery. That is the philosophy of many in Poplar Bluff, including Bluff First Assembly of God Church, which coordinated volunteers Sunday to help with storm recovery and distribution of supplies to those impacted by the March 14 EF-3 tornado.

Butler Count Emergency Management and the Greater Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce are also joining in the efforts. Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers is spearheading a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Poplar Bluff City Council meeting room at the Black River Coliseum.

Bluff First’s Sunday of help

Brooke Woodard and her husband, T.J., are pastors at Bluff First. They, along with their congregation, are in the recovery for the “long haul,” she said.

The Woodards and their team prayed and realized they “need to be there for people walking through tragedy and do our best.”

When the staff got together Saturday to discuss the things needed by the community, Brooke explained, they unanimously realized the needs are great. They needed to be the church in the community for the day.

They wanted to show their neighbors “God is good” and God wants “us to be able to help others.”

The Convoy of Hope rolled into Poplar Bluff on Sunday, bringing supplies. It included totes, tarps, industrial trash bags, water, power aid and snacks. These were delivered to Bluff First Church. Not wanting to overlap services, when the Convoy of Hope brings more items those will be taken to the Black River Coliseum.

She said, they want to help the community “get a handle on resources” so there is not a lot of duplication.

The church staff decided to organized teams in an effort to better assist the community.

Along with helping distribute supplies Sunday, they mobilized seven crews ranging from eight to 10 people.

“We had addresses of people hit the hardest,” Brooke said.

They also had church members with chain saws and trailers, who were ready to help people with the things in their yards, she said.

Families and crews started working their way down the streets.

Brooke explained, some were afraid to let anyone help until their insurance companies had responded.

Each crew averaged five houses and she believes they probably helped between 20-30 families.

The food team helped feed the displaced Three Rivers College students. They also want to provide food for youth in the Eugene Field Elementary area while classes are not in session.

“We are really concerned many of those students count on the meals they get in school,” Brooke said.

Also, they are making totes for the kindergarten teachers, who are in need of assistance.

Many other communities and churches have called and asked how they may bring teams to help.

Bluff First is planning to house the volunteers and assist with feeding them.

Businesses interested in donating food to feed the crews coming in may also call the church, Brooke said.

Anyone wanting to help or who needs assistance may call the church message line at 573-785-4869. No one will answer, but will call back.

Community meeting planned

Individuals, churches, civic clubs and businesses are invited to attend Tuesday’s meeting and learn what opportunities are available for them to help their neighbors impacted by the recent tornado.

Myers said, “We are excited about the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce helping. The chamber stepped up. We are looking forward to working with our friends and neighbors as we continue on the road to recovery.”

The chamber is spearheading community efforts named Bluff Strong: Relief, Restore & Volunteering.

This effort is a community-driven initiative in Poplar Bluff dedicated to supporting relief and recovery efforts following the tornado.

Donations will be distributed to storm victims from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Black River Coliseum in what organizers are describing has a one-stop shop.

They will receive hygiene items, food and cleaning supplies.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. will be a trash pickup day. Those wanting to volunteer must show up at the Coliseum, where they will be directed to a location in which to work. They will be provided with gloves and trash bags.

They will be required to sign a waver before they are assigned an area in which to work.

Volunteers will have two additional opportunities to help storm victims from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They will pull limbs to the curb, pick up trash and debris from yards. Again, volunteers must sign waivers either online or one provided at the Coliseum.

Downtown Poplar Bluff Coordinator Morgan McIntosh, who also works with the chamber, said, “By maintaining a log of those in need and mobilizing local support, we foster resilience, neighborly aid, and a commitment to strengthening our locally owned businesses and together we rebuild and restore Poplar Bluff.”

The Bluff Strong effort is offering opportunities to those who wish to make monetary donations.

Contributions may be made by cash, check and electronic payments.

The drop-off locations are at the chamber, 111 W. Pine Blvd. Office hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday. The chamber is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Donations may also be made at PayPal @stevehalter or VENMO@PBChamber.

Organizers said, “Every donation helps.”