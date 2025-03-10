All sections
NewsMarch 10, 2025

Cotton Carnival fish sandwiches during Lenten season

Sikeston American Legion Post 114 offers its renowned Cotton Carnival fish sandwiches and fries every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Lent. Available via drive-thru or dine-in, with advance orders accepted.

story image illustation

Chester Khordhal, left, and Tommy Staggs slice onions in preparation for the Lenten lunch which is offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Sikeston American Legion Post 114. Throughout the Lenten season, Legion Post 114 is selling its famous Cotton Carnival fish sandwiches and french fries from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays via drive-thru on the north side of the building. Drivers can enter from Kidngshighway and be greeted by Legion members to take their orders and then exit on to West Gladys Street. Dine-in is also an option. Call the Legion at (573) 471-9956 with large orders or to order in advance.

