NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Cotton Carnival royalty and volunteers spread joy to nursing home veterans

Sikeston's American Legion Auxiliary and Cotton Carnival royalty delivered personalized gifts to nursing home veterans, with support from Walmart and community volunteers, continuing a cherished 35-year tradition.

Pictured are the 2024 Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival queens and Calendar Girls after their shopping trip for veterans and their spouses in local nursing homes.
Pictured are the 2024 Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival queens and Calendar Girls after their shopping trip for veterans and their spouses in local nursing homes. Submitted Photo
Pictured are school groups who helped wrap Christmas gifts for veterans and their spouses in local nursing homes.
Pictured are school groups who helped wrap Christmas gifts for veterans and their spouses in local nursing homes.Submitted Photo
Auxiliary President Karen Huey is pictured with Joan Ho whose uniform is displayed in a cabinet at Sikeston VFW during a visit at Clearview Nursing in Sikeston.
Auxiliary President Karen Huey is pictured with Joan Ho whose uniform is displayed in a cabinet at Sikeston VFW during a visit at Clearview Nursing in Sikeston.Submitted Photo
Miss Sikeston Braidy Young and Calendar Girl Natalie Wright delivered Christmas presents to Bertrand Nursing Home veterans.
Miss Sikeston Braidy Young and Calendar Girl Natalie Wright delivered Christmas presents to Bertrand Nursing Home veterans. Submitted Photo
Auxiliary member Diana Atchison delivered gifts to Mr. C. Rudisill at Daybreak Nursing Center in Miner.
Auxiliary member Diana Atchison delivered gifts to Mr. C. Rudisill at Daybreak Nursing Center in Miner. Submitted Photo

SIKESTON — On Dec. 15, the Sikeston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 114 officers, alongside the 2024 Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival royalty, embarked on a meaningful mission to bring holiday cheer to local veterans and their spouses residing in nursing homes.

Armed with wish lists from veterans, these dedicated women infused each gift with personal touches, ensuring that every request was fulfilled. Their efforts were supported by Walmart and Teresa Anderson, whose assistance was invaluable in making this initiative a success, according to Anne Quick with the Auxiliary.

The spirit of giving continued on Dec. 18, when a record-breaking 52 volunteers gathered to wrap gifts for the veterans. The event saw participation from a diverse group, including Cotton Carnival queens, Standard Democrat Calendar Girls, Sikeston High School cheerleaders, SHS basketball and dance teams, St. Francis Xavier School and numerous friends and family members. The community’s overwhelming support underscored the importance of this annual tradition, which has been a cherished event for more than 35 years.

“This is one of our favorite times of the year,” Quick said.

The culmination of these efforts was the delivery of gifts to veterans at Clearview Nursing Center in Sikeston, Bertrand Nursing Center and Daybreak Nursing Center in Miner.

