SIKESTON — Wing Elementary principal Dee Beydler and assistant principal Michelle Gilmer were recently awarded and recognized for being principals who set high standards.

The Sikeston R-6 principals received the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals, or, Awards in December with Beydler being named MAESP’s “Exemplary New Principal” and Gilmer named MAESP’s “Outstanding Assistant Principal.”

Beydler has been working for Sikeston Public Schools for 20 years. She began her career as a fourth grade teacher at Matthews Elementary before transitioning to Sikeston Career and Technology Center where she taught early childhood education for 13 years. Following that, she served as an assistant principal at Southeast Elementary for four years and now this is her second year as head principal at Wing Elementary.

Gilmer has worked for Sikeston schools for 26 of her 27 years as an educator. Gilmer started at Southeast Elementary and has also served the district as an elementary software coordinator and technology instructional coach. This is Gilmer’s fifth year as an assistant principal.

“This is my second year at Wing, but previously I served as an assistant principal at the middle school,” Gilmer said.

Beydler and Gilmer were nominated for the awards by their peers who are members of the MAESP in the Southeast region.

“There are 11 MAESP Regional Networks, which have the opportunity to recognize a principal in their second or third year of leadership,” Beydler said. “The recognition is based on criteria set by MAESP, which include a commitment to building excellence in the school community, developing programs that meet students needs and fostering strong connections with parents and the community.”

Beydler said she loves her job and being able to create an atmosphere where both teachers and students feel loved and valued, and that she was honored to be named an Exemplary New Principal by the MAESP.

Beydler and Gilmer said they each had certain qualifications for the awards, which they both met.

“This recognition means a great deal to me,” Beydler said.

Gilmer also said she was very surprised and honored to receive her award.

“I try to be really reflective each year of my strengths and weaknesses and work to improve each year,” Gilmer said.

Beydler and Gilmer said they truly enjoy and love their jobs at Wing Elementary.

“At Wing, every student is greeted with a smile and by name, ensuring they start their day feeling seen and appreciated,” Beydler said. “Each morning we gather in the gym for our ‘morning pep rally,’ a call-and-response routine that sets the tone for the day.

Beydler continued: “Through this, we teach expectations, reinforce what it means to be a champion student and instill positive affirmations. We always end by reminding students that they are loved and that their job is to learn while helping their teacher keep them safe.”

According to Gilmer, she loves being the assistant principal at Wing.

“I love supporting our principal, Mrs. Beydler, in her vision to create a structured, consistent, welcoming learning environment at our school for all students, staff and families each day,” Gilmer said. “Our schoolwide vision is ‘Creating Champions for Life’ and we talk with our students daily about what it means to be a champion in our behavior and in our learning.”

Beydler and Gilmer also commended the teachers and staff at Wing.

“I also love working alongside our teachers, supporting them in maintaining an orderly and engaging learning environment,” Beydler said.

Gilmer agreed.

She said: “I love working with the amazing teachers at Wing and supporting them as they strive to provide high quality instruction to every student.”