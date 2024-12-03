As severe storms and fires continue to ravage the Midwest and Southern states, the National Disaster Distress Helpline is offering immediate crisis counseling to those affected. Sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990, providing support to survivors, first responders, and anyone impacted by these traumatic events.

Comprehensive Support for Affected Individuals

The Disaster Distress Helpline connects callers to trained professionals from a nationwide network of crisis counseling centers, according to a press release from the group. These counselors are equipped to address a range of symptoms experienced by individuals in the aftermath of disasters. The helpline offers confidential counseling, referrals, and additional support services to those in need. Spanish speakers can access bilingual support by pressing "2," and more than 100 other languages are available through third-party interpretation services. For Deaf and Hard of Hearing ASL callers, the helpline can be reached via text or call using a preferred Relay provider.

A Lifeline in Times of Crisis

SAMHSA's initiative underscores the importance of mental health support during and after natural disasters. The helpline serves as a crucial resource for those grappling with the emotional and psychological toll of these events. For more information on mental health support and resources, visit the Disaster Distress Helpline website

