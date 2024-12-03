All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2025

Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student

Dexter School District faces allegations over a controversial student search, prompting police involvement and social media uproar. Parents claim lack of communication and fear retaliation. Investigation ongoing.

Daily American Republic

DEXTER, Mo. — Dexter School District is dealing this week with accusations made against two female employees.

A police report has been made regarding an incident parents say took place Thursday, Jan. 30, at Dexter T.S. Hill Middle School.

Messages left Wednesday morning for Dexter Superintendent Amy James and Dexter police were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

Maxwell Butler of Dexter said in a post on social media that his 14-year-old stepson was called into administrators’ offices and accused of being in possession of a vape.

The parent says an inappropriate search took place with no police or male administrators present. The parent also says the family was not notified.

The parent shared in his post the family filed a police report the same day and asked for help finding a lawyer, because they did not feel the district or police were taking their concerns seriously.

The post has since received 600 comments and the story has been televised. Many of the posted comments contain other stories from other parents who had children attend Dexter R-XI Schools in the past.

The parent says he fears for retaliation against his child.

James spoke with another news agency and said the situation is being investigated, but she could not share any details at the time of that report.

No one from the Dexter Police Department was available for comment at the time of this publication.

Reporting by Daily American Republic Staff Writer Jonathon Dawe contributed to this article.

