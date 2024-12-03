All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2025

Discover black heritage through songs, skits and more at Cornerstone Baptist's annual event

Cornerstone Baptist Church hosts its annual Black History Month celebration in Sikeston, featuring songs, skits, and more, with a theme of "Strength Through Struggles." The event supports a scholarship fund.

By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
Children perform in the 2024 Black History Program at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Sikeston. This year's event is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Children perform in the 2024 Black History Program at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Sikeston. This year's event is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.Photo provided

SIKESTON — The Cornerstone Baptist Church Scholarship Committee will sponsor its annual event celebrating Black History Month this weekend in Sikeston.

The program has been going on since 2002, according to Mayola Nabors, one of the co-chairs of the committee.

According to Nabors, the theme this year of the program is “Strength Through Struggles.”

“We came up with the theme through a lot of prayer and discussion with each other on the committee,” Nabors said. “And we consult it with our pastor and ask if he thinks it will be a good theme.”

Nabors said the program is a big event in the community.

“It really is a big celebration about black heritage,” Nabors said.

According to Nabors and other co-chair Willie McFerren, the celebration consists of many speeches, lots of singing, praise dances, poems, skits, museum display and so much more.

The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Sikeston on West Trotter St. There is no charge to attend.

Nabors and McFerren said attendees are encouraged to wear red and black, but it is optional.

“Basically the colors for Black History Month are black, red, yellow and green, so we chose the colors red and black for people to wear,” Nabors said.

The CBC Scholarship Foundation began in 1997, according to CBC Pastor L. J. Nabors and Matt Marshall, who are on the committee. Nabors founded the scholarship that year. The committee has awarded scholarships for students each year since then.

The scholarship foundation is on a fund-raising campaign to support their children and their efforts to achieve higher learning, according to Marshall.

Offerings received at the program will go toward the scholarship fund.

Nabors said the annual program is very important because it shares history.

“It’s a necessary program because we need to know our history,” Nabors said. “We need to teach our children and look back from where we came from and tell them of the things that we have been through.”

