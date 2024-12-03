Dozens of animals removed from one residence in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. —A collaborative effort between Poplar Bluff Animal Control and a St. Louis animal rescue agency removed approximately 30 dogs and puppies from a residence in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday.

According to City Planner James Sisk, Stray Paws arrived from St. Louis on Friday and rescued some of the animals. Tuesday morning, Poplar Bluff Animal Control joined in the effort to remove the remaining canines.

“I don’t have an exact number in front of me at the moment,” Sisk remarked. “But that number of 30 sounds about right. I was told there were at least three litters of puppies.”

After removing the animals, code enforcement officers posted the property as condemned.

“As of this afternoon, the people living in that house have vacated,” Sisk explained. “At some point very soon we will be shutting off the utilities to that residence.”

Sisk said he couldn’t speak to what level of disrepair the house was in, but he did say the house had power.

“As far as I know, all facilities in house were functioning,” Sisk said. “But, as I’m sure you can imagine, having so many animals confined in one location.... it was quite a mess.”

The animals were taken in and housed at the Poplar Bluff Animal Shelter.

Stray Paws reportedly became involved because local rescue agencies were at capacity.