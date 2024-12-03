CHARLESTON, Mo. — A rural Charleston man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday, Jan. 16 in Mississippi County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:55 a.m. at US Highway 62, six miles east of Charleston, as the westbound vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man of Clinton, Kentucky, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man of Charleston head on.

The Charleston man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 a.m. by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker and taken to McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston where funeral arrangements are pending. Parker confirmed the man’s identity as Roger E. Tribout, who is formerly of Vienna, Illinois.

Tribout’s 27-year-old male passenger of East Prairie, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

The Kentucky driver also received serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.