All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Early morning crash in Mississippi County leaves one dead, two seriously injured

A tragic early morning crash in Mississippi County, Missouri, claimed the life of a Charleston man and left two others seriously injured. The accident involved a head-on collision on US Highway 62.

Standard Democrat

CHARLESTON, Mo. — A rural Charleston man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday, Jan. 16 in Mississippi County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:55 a.m. at US Highway 62, six miles east of Charleston, as the westbound vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man of Clinton, Kentucky, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man of Charleston head on.

The Charleston man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 a.m. by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker and taken to McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston where funeral arrangements are pending. Parker confirmed the man’s identity as Roger E. Tribout, who is formerly of Vienna, Illinois.

Tribout’s 27-year-old male passenger of East Prairie, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

The Kentucky driver also received serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy