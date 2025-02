PARMA, Mo. - A driver was moderately injured in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 1:46 a.m. Saturday on County Road 540, a half-mile west of Parma, a southbound vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Malden man ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver was transported by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment.