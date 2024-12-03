Early school enrollment in Sikeston: What parents need to know

SIKESTON — It’s never too early for parents to start the process of enrolling their children for school or getting them screened as several area districts have scheduled kindergarten and preschool screenings and enrollments in the coming weeks.

Enrollment and screening events for next year are already planned at several schools in Sikeston.

According to Jenny Hobeck, principal at the Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center, the enrollment and screening for the 2025-2026 school year will be Feb. 24-27 at the First United Methodist Church on North Main Street in Sikeston.

“The screening is for anybody in the Sikeston district who has children ages birth to 4 years old,” Hobeck said. “From that screening, the ones who will be old enough for preschool, is where we also pick our preschool students for the next year. They must be 4 years old by July 31.

Hobeck continued: “And for those younger than 4 years, we just do the screening for everyone in our districts children so parents can see how their child is doing at their age.”

Those who come to the birth through 4-year-old screening must bring their child’s immunization record or religious exemption.

Hobeck said the kindergarten enrollment and screening will be April 7-10 also at the First United Methodist Church. Those children will have to be 5 years old by July 31.

For kindergarten screening, Hobeck said parents must bring their child’s immunization record or religious exemption, birth certificate, a Social Security card, a Medicaid card (if applicable) and proof of residency.

Hobeck said there will also be a make-up screening in July.

For The Christian Academy in Sikeston, enrollment is always available for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the school administrator, Mike Jensen.

The Christian Academy is pre-k through high school. Jensen said parents can come by the school and get an enrollment form or enroll online at their website, and he encourages everyone to take a tour of the school.

“We provide tours every day,” Jensen said. “We really recommend that families call, come in and we give them a tour of the school as well. So that they can see our facility and what all we have and talk to them face-to-face.”

Enrollment for St. Francis Xavier School in Sikeston will be sometime in April. Parents can call the school office to receive additional information.