SIKESTON — An EF1 tornado in Sikeston was confirmed early Monday, March 17 by the National Weather Service.

The EF1 tornado struck at 1:05 a.m. Saturday, March 15 with peak winds of 105 mph, a maximum path width of 50 yards and length of two to three miles across the south side of Sikeston, according to the Weather Service. Streets majorly impacted in that area were Woodruff, Plantation, Bunklin Circle and Clearwater. According to the Weather Service, a tornado is classified as EF1 when it causes moderate damage and has winds of 86-100 mph.

Sikeston’s storm sirens alerted residents of the severe weather and tornado early Saturday, Jenkins said.

“We were very fortunate to my knowledge no injuries were reported,” said Sikeston Communications Manager David Jenkins.

One of the most damaged structures in Sikeston was Delta South Nursing Center and Rehabilitation Center located on Gen. George E. Day Parkway. The building’s roof and front entrance were damaged. Residents had to be evacuated and temporarily relocated to other nearby facilities.

The door at Lowe’s Home Improvement on South Main Street blew off, and some of its septic tanks for sale in the parking lot blew away. Windows at the Malco Sikeston Cinema Grill on Cinema Drive behind Walmart were blown out as were windows at Deerfield Village Town Homes apartments on Lawrence Street.

Several trees and limbs were downed by the severe weather.

Much of the town was without power early Saturday, and by Monday Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities crews had restored most of the power with the exception of a few homes.

“Everything was off the roadways by 5:30 a.m. Saturday, and our street department did a great job,” Jenkins said. “Everyone was out clearing debris and I was surprised how quickly residents were out working to clean up the debris. People were helping others.”

The Sikeston Yard Waste Disposal Site (compost site) opened Sunday, March 16 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, March 21. It will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 22. Debris from the storm will be accepted, including siding and shingles.

“Tree debris, shingles and siding/fencing/lumber must be separated,” Jenkins said. “Please bring tree debris separate in one load, shingles in one load and siding/fencing/lumber in one load.”

The City of Sikeston also encouraged anyone who is hiring someone to remove limbs or do any other work to check with the Sikeston Collector's Office at (573) 471-2193 to ensure that the contractor has a current business license. This not only protects the homeowner but it is also required for any permits that will be necessary for repairs

Additional tips for citizens include: ask the company to provide proof of a valid City of Sikeston business license; ask if the company is insured and to provide proof. Take a photo of the insurance if possible; clarify who will obtain permits, if necessary; get quotes in writing; get contact information for business hours and after hour call outs. To obtain a permit, contact the City of Sikeston Community Development Department at (573) 475-3743.