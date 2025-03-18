Elevated fire risks loom as gusty winds expected in Southeast Missouri

Vegetation is rapidly drying out after last weekend’s rain and the National Weather Service is warning of elevated fire risks.

A red flag warning is in effect Tuesday over western portions of Southeast Missouri, , including the Mark Twain National Forest, where the driest conditions are expected.

The NWS reports southerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph are expected.

The strongest will be over portions of southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. The winds will remain gusty through the night.

Relative humidity is 25-35% in the region.

Gusty winds will continue Wednesday with speeds up to 40 mph and greater.

The strongest winds will be over portions of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois with the potential for gusts closer to 50 mph.

A band of showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front in the afternoon. The band is expected to develop near the Mississippi River around 3 p.m. and move east, exiting the area by 8 p.m.

Damaging winds are the primary concern for the area, the NWS reports.

Butler and surrounding counties have chances for thunderstorms, while the far east edge of Stoddard County has a marginal risk for more severe weather, according to the NWS.