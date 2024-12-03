All sections
February Calendar Girl | CAROLINE BLANTON

Caroline Blanton, the Standard Democrat's February Calendar Girl and Miss Sikeston first runner-up, aims to study journalism at the University of Missouri and pursue a career in ministry with a focus on theology.

SIKESTON — Caroline Blanton, daughter of Kevin and Amy Blanton, is the Standard Democrat’s Calendar Girl for February. Blanton, the reigning 2024 Miss Sikeston first runner-up, is a senior at Sikeston High School.Upon graduating from high school, she plans to attend the University of Missouri to pursue a degree in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communication. She also plans to continue her education by attending graduate school to study theology with a hope to use both the journalism and theology degrees to pursue a career in ministry.

