February Calendar Girl | CAROLINE BLANTON

SIKESTON — Caroline Blanton, daughter of Kevin and Amy Blanton, is the Standard Democrat’s Calendar Girl for February. Blanton, the reigning 2024 Miss Sikeston first runner-up, is a senior at Sikeston High School.Upon graduating from high school, she plans to attend the University of Missouri to pursue a degree in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communication. She also plans to continue her education by attending graduate school to study theology with a hope to use both the journalism and theology degrees to pursue a career in ministry.