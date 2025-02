Sikeston Middle School has named its fifth grade character education students of the month for January. The word of the month was grit. Pictured are front row, from left: Victoria Bowles, Chloe Ledbetter, Owen Lornson, Luke Merideth, Scienna Beeson and Addelynn Palmer; and back row: Silas Lunderman, Paisley Wright and Max Hamra. Not pictured are Billy Dyson and Amya Williams.