NewsMarch 17, 2025

Finding refuge: Emergency shelters open doors to tornado victims in need

Emergency shelters, including Black River Coliseum and Tabernacle Church, offer refuge to tornado victims whose homes are destroyed. Community support includes food, water, and temporary housing solutions.

Damage in the Harmony Hills area of Poplar Bluff is pictured Sunday, March 16.
Damage in the Harmony Hills area of Poplar Bluff is pictured Sunday, March 16. DAR/Alicea Hull

Daily American Republic

With an estimated 500 homes destroyed over the weekend by an EF-3 tornado, dozens of families sought lodging with loved ones, friends, and elsewhere. At the Black River Coliseum, the Red Cross set up an emergency shelter in the aftermath of the storm.

Butler County Emergency Manager Robbie Myers said 15 individuals came to the BRC following the loss of their houses. Fortunately, the affected individuals found housing before the end of the weekend.

“We were able to close the shelter for now,” Myers affirmed.

The numbers for destroyed homes are still evolving as the true scale of the devastation becomes known.

United Gospel Rescue Mission prepared meals for those who lost homes and are in Poplar Bluff’s emergency shelter. Any foodstuffs or financial help to help provide for this emergency is greatly appreciated, the mission said. Food donations can be dropped off at 400 S. Broadway. Some suggested items are: eggs, milk, bread, flour, meats, cheese and bottled water.

Taco Taco and Aspire Senior Living of Poplar Bluff also provided food, drinks, and snacks to those temporarily housed at the Black River Coliseum over the weekend. Sparklight offered free WiFi, and Pepsi supplied free drinks to support the displaced residents.

Surrounding counties are also seeing shelter needs.

Tabernacle Church in Piedmont opened as an emergency shelter for people in need. It is scheduled to be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. It is also providing food, water and household supplies.

Clearwater Elementary has offered to open its FEMA building as a shelter and warm place to sleep while school is out of session.

Van Buren School District in Carter County opened locker rooms to the public for showers. They also planned to open the new gym building on Monday for showers.

