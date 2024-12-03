Fire crews contain three-structure fire in Miner

MINER, Mo. — Multiple crews responded to the 400 block of Lucas in reference to several structures on fire around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 10 in Miner.

Upon arrival, crews found three sheds on fire, according to Miner Fire Chief Justin Keller. In addition to Miner Fire Department responding, Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District were also on scene.

Keller said the fire was contained within about 20 minutes and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was due to a homeowner burning limbs in a burning barrel and the fire spread in the windy and dry conditions, the fire chief said. He noted the smallest fire can spread very rapidly in dry and windy conditions.

“If it’s 10 miles-per-hour winds or greater, don’t burn,” Keller advised. “If you have to burn, stay with it, have a water hose handy, wet the area round it and be cautious with it.”