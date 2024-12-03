Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases spike in Sikeston area

SIKESTON — Seasonal illnesses and viruses are on the rise once again this year and as winter sets in, the Sikeston area is also dealing with an increase in flu, COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses. Registered nurse Eric Slaughter, who is the infection prevention/safety and emergency preparedness coordinator at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, said he has seen a number of illnesses this winter. “We have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, but we are really seeing a lot of flu A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) right now,” Slaughter said. Slaughter said earlier in the season they were averaging around one to two positive flu A week and as of Friday, Jan. 3, Slaughter said they are averaging about 10 new flu A cases every day. “And that’s in our area; it’s not just Scott County,” Slaughter said. “We have clinics that also test in New Madrid and Mississippi counties and a few other counties too. Slaughter continued: “The uptick started right around the beginning of December and RSV started to increase a little earlier than that.” According to Slaughter, they have seen a majority of older adults with RSV instead of young children. “Ironically, we’ve been having to admit more older adults with RSV than kids,” Slaughter said. “You normally hear RSV and think children, but it’s been more older adults. Slaughter continued: “Just this past week, we had four adults admitted here at the hospital with RSV, which is quite a lot for us.” According to Slaughter, COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing since Christmas. “It started creeping up a little at the beginning of December, but around Christmas is when it really started to go up,” Slaughter said. “We are averaging about eight to 10 new cases a day with COVID-19.” With it being the winter season, Slaughter said people are more prone to illness and he encouraged everyone to make sure that if they become ill, to take responsibility and avoid contact with others. “If you know you’re coming down with something, stay home and don’t go out and spread it,” Slaughter said. “Just be aware and make sure you are washing your hands.” According to Slaughter, a lot of providers recommend for people also to make sure that they are taking their vitamins and getting their vitamin C.