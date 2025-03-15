All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

FREE ACCESS: Tornado damages buildings and vehicles in north Poplar Bluff neighborhoods

A tornado struck Poplar Bluff, heavily damaging buildings, vehicles, and trees in several neighborhoods. Heritage Title and Duncan Law Firm lost roofs, with Bluff Estates seeing significant impact. No injuries reported yet.

story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

Multiple buildings, vehicles and trees were damaged in the area of Northwood and Sunset drives in Poplar Bluff.

Heritage Title and Duncan Law Firm both lost their roofs during last night's tornado, which hit Poplar Bluff around 11:45 p.m. There were some downed trees and shattered windows in neighborhoods to the north along Westwood Drive/Business 67.

The storm left a heavier impact in the Bluff Estates neighborhood. Trees fell on multiple homes and vehicles, and some roofs were missing. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Saturday morning, residents began checking in on each other, clearing debris, and addressing the worst of the damage.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 15
Carter County storm
NewsMar. 15
Chaos in Poplar Bluff: Tornado uproots homes and claims a li...
NewsMar. 15
Assessing the aftermath: Tornadoes cycle through Butler, Car...
NewsMar. 15
Storms cause damage to Poplar Bluff Fire Station 3, no injur...
Related
Live video updates from Daily American Republic newspaper about tornado damage in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Live video updates from Daily American Republic newspaper about tornado damage in Poplar Bluff
Shooting under investigation in rural Sikeston
NewsMar. 15
Shooting under investigation in rural Sikeston
Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night
NewsMar. 15
Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night
UPDATED 2:30 AM - Poplar Bluff police ask residents to stay inside as they continue to respond to tornado damage 
NewsMar. 15
UPDATED 2:30 AM - Poplar Bluff police ask residents to stay inside as they continue to respond to tornado damage 
Missouri braces for severe weather as governor declares state of emergency
NewsMar. 14
Missouri braces for severe weather as governor declares state of emergency
Scott County takes a stand: New health ordinance blocks silica sand mining
NewsMar. 14
Scott County takes a stand: New health ordinance blocks silica sand mining
A life of lessons: How 14-year-old JJ Bledsoe’s legacy continues to inspire
NewsMar. 14
A life of lessons: How 14-year-old JJ Bledsoe’s legacy continues to inspire
Sikeston Public Schools extend Easter break, shorten school year by a day in 2024-2025 calendar update
NewsMar. 14
Sikeston Public Schools extend Easter break, shorten school year by a day in 2024-2025 calendar update
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy